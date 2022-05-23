Did you notice? Here's how Kourtney Kardashian paid tribute to Travis Barker and his tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in a fairytale wedding. The love birds got hitched for the third time and this one was the most special!



The couple got married in a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy in Dolce Gabba custom made gown. Making her dress remarkable, Kourtney paid a little yet special tribute to Travis and his tattoos that we all know are extra specials for him.

The 'Poosh' founder was looking breathtaking in a white mini corset dress inspired by vintage Italian lingerie. She took the glam up, with the sheer gloves, huge hair bun and of course her huge sweeping vail that attracted all the eyes.

The vail made of sheer white net featured the same ink of Virgin Marry that Travis had on his head - an adorable tribute indeed! Just below the Virgin Mary image, they also copied the words "family loyalty respect".



As per Vague, ''the veil was hand-embroidered into the headpiece were flowers inspired by the seaside town’s many Mediterranean gardens, as well as a depiction of the Virgin Mary. The religious iconography is based on one of Barker’s tattoos.''

Reacting to the dress, Kardashian said in an exclusive interview with Vogue, “Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way.”



Kourtney 43 and Travis, 46 luxurious wedding comes after a week they got legally married in California, USA.



Soon after the wedding, the couple shared a string of happy pictures from the ceremony with a sweet caption, "happily ever after."