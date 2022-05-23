Mr And Mrs Barker! Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker say 'I do' in a lavish wedding in Italy

Introducing Mr And Mrs Barker!



Not one, not two, but three! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved that they are surely a one-of-kind couple as they tied the knot for the third time. After two simple and low-key weddings, this wedding was the official and we expect the last one, also.



All Kardashian-Jenner clan along with some close friends jetted off to the picturesque location in Italy for the lavish wedding ceremony.

Kourtney 43 and Travis, 46 got hitched in a dreamy wedding ceremony at a castle in Portofino, Italy. The luxurious wedding comes after a week they got legally married in California, USA.



Soon after the wedding, the 'Poosh' founder shared a string of happy pictures from the ceremony with a sweet caption, "happily ever after."



For the traditional wedding, Kourtney opted for a mini dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The corseted dress was custom made and the design was inspired by the 60's Italian fashion, as per Vogue and her huge vail took all attention. She took the glam up, with the sheer gloves and a huge & high hair bun. Talking about her makeup, she kept it simple yet glamourous. Meanwhile, Barker was looking dapper in a black and white suit.

Emotional Kris Jenner walked her eldest daughter down the aisle. Her famous sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all attended the wedding. Kourtney’s three children Mason, Penelope and Reign attended the wedding. Although, the father of her children and ex-husband Scott Disick was absent from the ceremony.

After months of dating, the lovebirds got engaged last year and ever since then the couple has been in the headlines for their impromptu weddings and of course, their PDA filled romance.