Hasan Minhaj being considered for hosting Daily Show post Trevor Noah's exit

There might not be a vacancy anymore for the hosting duties at Comedy Central’s Daily Show as Variety reports that comedian Hasan Minhaj is being eyed for the role. Reportedly, a three-month-long face-hunting for the role is finally in its last stage. Hasan Minhaj has emerged as a likely successor to Trevor Noah. The latter left the role late last year.

As for Hasan Minhaj, he worked on Daily as one of its team of faux “correspondents” between 2014 and 2018. He then had his own weekly programmd for Netflix called Patriot Act.

Speaking about the probable stint with Daily Show, Hasan said, “I’m definitely open to the conversation. It’s also a family conversation now. It’s a very different conversation than when I first got hired at the show when I was 29. My life is in a very different place. And so that’s a bigger life/family convo. It changes a lot of things.”

“It’s an all-encompassing, all-consuming thing. And other people have to live with the consequences of what I say. And I just want to make sure everybody, if that were to ever come to fruition, ‘hey, are we all on board with this?’"

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation on the same from the Daily Show makers.

