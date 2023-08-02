Jee Le Zaraa is very much happening: Zoya Akhtar confirms 'we are waiting for dates'

Rumours have continued circling around Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Lee Zaraa for quite some time now, ever since the film was announced with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. The film was said to have been shelved after the trio couldn’t match each other’s available dates. Zoya has now quashed all those rumours.

The all-female friends’ road trip film is reportedly still happening. Reports suggest that Zoya is “waiting for dates” when asked about the status of Jee Le Zaraa. She hasn't confirmed whether Priyanka Chopra is still a part of the film or not. It was reported earlier that Priyanka Chopra had walked out of the project. It led to rumours surfacing that even Katrina has stepped away from the film owing to Priyanka not being a part of the feature.

Jee Le Zaraa is co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE