WATCH | Adil Hussain reveals this Sholay scene was ripped off of this Hollywood movie

Actor Adil Hussain has shared a clip from Sergio Leone's iconic 1968 western Once Upon a Time in the West. He shared the clip to gauge whether people know one of the sequences from the movie served as a direct inspiration for a major sequence in Ramesh Sippy's iconic 1975 film, Sholay. In the scene, a group of outlaws murder members of a family called McBains at a remote ranch. The brutal but beautifully shot scene shares clear similarities with the Sholay scene in which Thakur's family was slaughtered by Gabbar and his henchmen. While sharing the clip, Hussain wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), "Ha ha... Who would have thought that portions of one of the most watched/ Admired films in India will be a copy of this film below... Probably you already knew that!? .. But didn't.."

Sholay is considered one of the greatest Hindi films of all time. However, it has long been known that it drew inspiration from various sources, including Westerns so much so that it is often regarded as a "Curry Western" — a term used to describe Indian films that blend elements of Westerns with Indian storytelling (similar to Spaghetti Western for the Italian equivalent from the likes of Leone). Though, whether you see this scene in particular as a homage or derivative is up to you.

What was Once Upon a Time in the West all about?

Once Upon a Time in the West is a classic epic Western film. The movie is known for its visually stunning cinematography, memorable musical score composed by Ennio Morricone, and a star-studded cast including Henry Fonda, Claudia Cardinale, Charles Bronson, and Jason Robards. The plot revolves around the intersecting lives of four main characters and explores themes of revenge, greed, and the changing landscape of the American West.

What was Sholay all about?

Sholay was directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by Salim-Javed. It is remembered as one of the most iconic and influential films in the history of Indian cinema. It was a multi-genre film that blends action, drama, comedy, and romance into an unforgettable cinematic experience. It was not an instant success upon its release but gradually gained popularity over time through word of mouth and multiple re-releases. It eventually became a blockbuster and remains a cultural phenomenon in India, often referenced and celebrated in various media and cultural events.

