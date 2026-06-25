On Thursday, US prosecutors have dropped a ⁠third-degree rape charge against disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein. This means that he will not face a fourth trial in New York. The case was dropped after two juries failed to reach a verdict.

Weinstein, who has been facing multiple abuse allegations, is already in prison for other sex offences, so he will remain in jail despite the end of this case.



Harvey Weinstein's rape case dropped after juries failed to reach a verdict

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This case is related to rape charges against Weinstein by actor and hairstylist Jessica Mann, who testified at the previous three trials. She had accused the filmmaker of sexually assaulting her after they met at a party in 2013 when she was 27. He made fake promises to help her grow in her career. She had accused Weinstein of raping her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced that it will not hold another trial against Weinstein because Mann refused to testify again.

"To be clear, we believe Ms. Mann's account and her credibility as a witness," Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg in a statement, via People "This has been an extraordinarily taxing ordeal for her, and she has never wavered while testifying in front of two grand juries and three trial juries over the course of eight years. We thank her for her honesty and her tremendous bravery."

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg told Judge Curtis Farber in Manhattan criminal court that they wouldn’t proceed after having a word with Mann, who “wants to move on with her life.”

Recommend 20-Year Sentence

This trial has ended, but this doesn't mean that he is free. Weinstein has already been convicted of a criminal sexual act against Haley. In a statement on Thursday, Bragg has offered a sentence recommendation of 20 years in prison.

"We also shared our recommendation to the court that Mr. Weinstein be sentenced to 20 years in prison, which would account for the significant harms his actions have caused Ms. Haley," Bragg said.

What's the history of this trial?

Weinstein was convicted of raping Mann and assaulting Miriam Haley in a separate 2006 incident at his first trial in New York in 2020. In 2020, Weinstein was found guilty in both cases and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. But later, the New York Court of Appeals overturned that verdict in 2024.

After that, prosecutors tried the case again in 2025. A jury could not agree on the rape charge involving Mann. But he was again convicted of assaulting Haley. Earlier this year, the third trial ended in a mistrial after the jury again could not decide on the rape charge.

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Haley's case was among the first allegations that started #Metoo, which led to Weinstein's downfall.

What has Weinstein's spokesperson said?

Weinstein's spokesman, Judah Engelmayer, told AFP the prosecution was "dropped. They just did (it)," confirming US media reports.