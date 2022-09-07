Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pines, clarifies actor's representative after indicative video goes viral 

No, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. On Monday the two actors shared the spotlight at Venice Film Festival, where their film 'Don't Worry Darling' had its world premiere. Hours later, a clip made rounds on the Internet which suggested that Styles spat on Pine before taking a seat next to him during the screening of their film.



Now, a day since the clip went viral, Pine's representative has dismissed the claims and called it a ridiculous story.



The viral clip shows Styles approaching his seat next to Pine, and as he is about to sit, he leans towards Pine and 'spits' on his lap. At the same time Pine, already seated and clapping, pauses midway, smile,s and looks down at his lap. He then grabs his sunglasses and keeps smiling as Styles sits next to him and waves at the audience.

Watch the viral video here:

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022 ×

Now, in a statement issued to Variety, Pine's representative said, "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

The video had garnered a lot of brickbats for Styles as many called out the singer-actor for his alleged behaviour.

the don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine — izzy (@spidermannwh) September 6, 2022 ×

did you see this? harry styles spit on chris pine. yeah, it's true. people are dissecting the footage looking for a second spitter but apparently it only came from one direction pic.twitter.com/76GiOxj8Ye — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) September 6, 2022 ×

i choose to believe harry styles spit on chris pine bc life is more fun that way — kie (@criminalplaza) September 6, 2022 ×

There were some who defended Styles too.

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022 ×

'Don't Worry Darling' has been embroiled in multiple controversies, with its leading lady Florence Pugh being upset with the film's director Olivia Wilde over her alleged relationship with the leading man of the film Harry Styles. The two women shared visibly cold vibes throughout the premiere at Venice on Monday.



'Don't Worry Darling' is set to release in theatres on September 23 and features Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in the lead. The film has been helmed by Olivia Wilde.