'Don't Worry Darling' review roundup: Florence Pugh, Harry Style's thriller receives mixed reviews

The second feature film of Olivia Wilde's career, 'Don't Worry Darling', had its world premiere at the ongoing 79th Venice International Film Festival, and the first reviews are out. Thus far, it appears that the film, which is a psychological thriller, has failed to impress critics. It has scored 45 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes after 20 reviews. The film, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the lead roles, is set in the 1950s. The two actors play the role of the Chambers -- Alice and Jack -- who are a young couple in a Californian town built by a company that Jack works in. Alice begins to get suspicious about the company and the nature of Jack's work.

Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine also star. Katie Silberman has penned the script using a story by herself, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke.

Here are excerpts from some of the reviews:

TIME magazine's Stephanie Zacharek wrote, "The biggest problem with Don’t Worry Darling is that it ends in the wrong place: This could have been a reasonably effective dystopian chiller, but it takes a sharp swerve into feminist triumph that feels patched-on and facile."

Los Angeles Times' Justin Chang wrote, "Wilde’s failure here is primarily one of imagination. Her movie is competently acted, handsomely crafted and not half as disturbing as it wants to be. It’s nothing to worry about."

IndieWire's Kate Erbland was even more brutal. "If this film is really about female pleasure, we’d hate to see Wilde’s interpretation of a film about female pain. This one hurts enough," she wrote.

Are there any positive reviews?

Film School Rejects' Lex Briscuso wrote, "Despite a few bumps in the road with some flaws in the script and its character development, Don’t Worry Darling stands out as an incredibly fun film that doesn’t mince words when it comes to the message it is trying to send to its audience."

Collider's Brian Formo gave a mildly positive review. "Don’t Worry Darling is best as a surface-level matinée thriller with a few follow-up ahas. Darling chooses to girlboss when it could’ve sucker punched. But it’s still way more watchable than many terminally online people already believe it to be," he wrote.

When will 'Don't Worry Darling' release?

'Don't Worry Darling' is scheduled to be released on September 23 in North America.