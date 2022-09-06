'Don't Worry Darling' premiers amid controversy; Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh maintain distance

The widely-talked about film 'Don't Worry Darling' premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival on Monday and had its principal cast and director Olivia Wilde in attendance. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it was discussed for its brewing cold war between the director and the film's leading lady Florence Pugh who chose to skip the press conference earlier in the day but attended the screening. Pugh though maintained a safe distance from Wilde and film's leading man Harry Styles throughout.