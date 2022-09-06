'Don't Worry Darling' premiers amid controversy; Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh maintain distance

The widely-talked about film 'Don't Worry Darling' premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival on Monday and had its principal cast and director Olivia Wilde in attendance. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it was discussed for its brewing cold war between the director and the film's leading lady Florence Pugh who chose to skip the press conference earlier in the day but attended the screening. Pugh though maintained a safe distance from Wilde and film's leading man Harry Styles throughout. 

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh who looked gorgeous in a  black sheer Valentino dress with heels that had feather tie ups. Pugh's kept her look minimal with a diamond choker and her short hair tucked neatly behind her hair. Pugh intereacted with the press but maintained a safe distance from Wilde and Styles at the red carpet. 
 

Olivie Wilde

Olivia Wilde chose a bright yellow gown for the red carpet premiere of her film. Wilde did not walk in with her beau and the film's leading man Harry Styles and instead chose a solo entry. Earlier in the day, while addressing clashes between her and Pugh, she referred to the actress as a 'force' and said she was grateful to have her on board. 
 

Gemma Chan

British actress Gemma Chan who is also part of the film wore a metallic silver-gold ensemble for the premiere. Chan was last in the 'Eternals' in a key role. 

Chris Pine

Chris Pine turned photographer for Florence Pugh at the red carpet as the young actress happily posed for a few rounds for her co-star. 
 

The cold vibe

The cast was seated in such a way that Pugh could maintain distance from both Wilde and Styles. The actress reportedly had issues with Wilde and Styles dating amid filming on 'Don't Worry Darling'. The film got a 4-minute standing ovation and Pugh strictly avoided eye contact with Wilde throughout. 

