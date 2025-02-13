Who is going to be the next Dumbledore? Seems like this question will get an answer very soon. The much-anticipated Harry Potter series is currently in the works, and if reports are to be believed, actor John Lithgow is set to play the iconic role on the small screen.

Advertisment

HBO, the studio behind the series, is reportedly in talks with Lithgow to play the role of headmaster of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, there is no official confirmation on the news yet.

As per Variety, HBO said, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

In the Harry Potter movies, actor Richard Harris played Dumbledore in the first two movies. However, after he died in 2002, Michael Gambon took over the role.

Advertisment

Also read:Cillian Murphy rumoured for Harry Potter HBO series, but not as Voldemort

John Lithgow filmography

With a career spanning decades, Lithgow is known for his diverse work across different genres. Since making his acting debut in 1972 with The Changing Room, he went on to appear in several critically acclaimed and fan-loved shows.

Advertisment

To name a few, the two-time Emmy winner has appeared in shows and movies such as The Crown, Dexter, The World According to Garp and Terms 43`of Endearment among others.

Also read: ‘There are no trans kids’: Harry Potter author JK Rowling claims no child ‘born in wrong body’, sparks debate

More about the Harry Potter series

Ever since the Harry Potter series was announced, Potterheads just can't wait for the reboot.

For the unversed, the HBO series will adapt all seven books, with the first season expected to debut in 2026.

Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on His Dark Materials and Succession, will serve as the showrunner. The author of the Harry Potter books JK Rowling is also involved in the project. The famous author has been facing a huge backlash over her transphobic comments.

So far, no official casting announcements have been made.