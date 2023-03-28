Gwyneth Paltrow skiing incident: Man claims there was "blood-curdling scream" as she hit him

Gwyneth Paltrow has been in the news for a skiing incident after a Utah man sued the actress for $300,000 as he claims that she collided with him and injured him in the process. The incident dates back to 2016 when Gwyneth was skiing with family and friends. Gwyneth has countersued the man for $1 as she claims that it was him who collided with her and not the other way around.

The Utah man is a 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. He took the stand on Monday and recalled the ski collision and the "blood-curdling scream" he heard as Gwyneth Paltrow allegedly skied into him.

Taking the stand he said, "There was nothing in front of me. I just remember everything was great, and then I heard something I’ve never heard at a ski resort."

"It was like somebody was out of control and hit a tree and was going to die, and that’s what I had until I was hit,” he added.

Sanderson said that he was hit in the back and felt the two fists along with ski poles between his shoulder blades.

"All I saw was a whole lot of snow and I didn’t see the sky," he said. "I was flying in that sense, and I had no control."

On the stand, Terry Sanderson also got emotional while discussing his relationship with now ex Karlene Davidson. He said that he “started pushing her away”. Davidson told the court, "He had no joy left in his life. Not knowing what he was dealing with, I thought it was relationship-status things, and so I blame a lot of it on that … and now looking back, I think there was a lot going on."

As a follow-up to Gwyneth taking to the stand last weekend, the actress’s attorney plans to call her husband, Brad Falchuk, and her children – Apple, 18, and Moses, 16. Gwyneth has pleaded not guilty in the collision episode and claims that it was in fact Terry Sanderson who slammed into her and ruined her skiing experience. Read to know what really happened and what this civil trial is all about.

