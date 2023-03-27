Courtroom drama continues as Gwyneth Paltrow gets grilled over 2016 skiing incident

After the high-profile Johnny Depp and Amber Heard courtroom drama, another celebrity finds herself in front of a jury. Gwyneth Paltrow took the witness stand in the civil trial featuring her and a 76-year-old man who accused the Hollywood actress of colliding with him while skiing and then leaving with her instructor after causing him injuries. The incident took place in 2016 at Deer Valley Resort.

Gwyneth apparently slammed into Dr. Terry Sanderson causing injuries to him. In the case against her, he accuses the actress of giving him a “full body hit” resulting in permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life.

Terry Sanderson’s attorney asked Gwyneth on the stand whether she knew about the rule of not leaving the scene without sharing personal information. To this, she said, “I don’t think I was aware of the rule.”

The attorney further prodded, “Were you aware that there is kind of a common decency to do that?” and the actress responded, “I would not have left the scene without leaving my information.”

Narrating her side of the story, Gwyneth Paltrow described feeling angry and confused after the collision as she felt that a stranger suddenly crashed into her and fell on top of her. She revealed she felt that she was being sexually assaulted. “I was skiing and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart, and then there was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange grunting noise,” she said. “So my brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, ‘Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted? This is really, really strange.’ … I didn’t know if it was an accident, but he was groaning and grunting in a very disturbing way.”

When she was accused of not showing sympathy for Terry Sanderson’s injuries, she said, “When you’re the victim of a crash, your psychology is not necessarily thinking about the person who perpetuated it.” She added, “I feel very sorry for him. It seems like he’s had a difficult life. But I did not cause the accident so I cannot be at fault for anything that subsequently happened to him.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial proceedings have been streaming online. Ever since it has been made available to the public, many have pointed out that the actress looks bored throughout the trial.

Meanwhile, after Terry Sanderson sued Gwyneth Paltrow for slamming into him and causing him injuries and then not showing sympathy; she countersued him for slamming into her instead. She alleged Sanderson was the uphill skier and plowed into her back. Paltrow says she expressed anger at Sanderson, and he apologised, and then she simply skied on.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.