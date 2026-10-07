Grammy-nominated R&B singer Freddie Jackson dies at 70

Freddie Jackson, a renowned R&B singer, has died aged 70. He was one of the prominent voices of the genre during the 1980s and early 1990s. The news of his death was confirmed through his official Instagram on Tuesday.

He passed away on October 5, just three days after celebrating his 70th birthday. The cause of his death has not been revealed by his family.

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Family pays tribute

Jackson's family remembered the singer, writing, "It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night. Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had. For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever."

The post also thanked his supporters and fans. "To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you. You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always. Please keep his family, friends, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time. Details regarding arrangements and how to honor his legacy will be shared in the coming days."

Tributes pour in

As soon as the news of his death surfaced, social media was flooded with tributes for the singer. Singer Kathy Sledge wrote “Heartbreaking news!!! Rest in paradise, Freddie.”

Actor and singer Palmer Williams Jr. shared a personal memory of meeting Jackson at New York's Apollo Theater.

Melba Moore, who worked with Jackson on A Little Bit More, said, "My heart is broken over the loss of a great singer and even a greater friend, Freddie Jackson. When we worked together on songs such as our hit, ‘A Little Bit More’, his sense of humor had me laughing during the sessions. We had such a special relationship. I will forever miss my dear friend. Rest peacefully, Freddie."

Freddie Jackson's career

He was born in Harlem, New York, and gained recognition as the lead singer of the funk group Mystic Merlin. He also worked with singer Melba Moore before launching his solo career. Jackson's breakthrough came in 1985 with the album Rock Me Tonight.

The album also earned the singer his two Grammy nominations and was recognised in the Best New Artist category, while You Are My Lady earned him a nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male.