/Steven Spielberg returns to Transformers 8, Michael Bay in talks to direct new film

The Transformers franchise is all set for a major comeback, with the upcoming film bringing back two major names from the franchise's original creative team. Steven Spielberg will reportedly take on a creative role in the next live-action instalment, and Michael Bay is in early talks to direct the upcoming film.

Steven Spielberg to work for Transformers 8

Paramount is preparing for what will be the eighth live-action Transformers movie, with Spielberg attached as an executive producer and overseeing the creative direction.

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He will work alongside longtime franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. The project also marks a reunion for Spielberg and Bay, who were instrumental in launching the franchise with the 2007 film Transformers.

Bay went on to direct the first five movies, with his most recent film being 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight.

Spielberg, meanwhile, previously played a strong creative role in the first two films, Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

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As per Deadline, sources have stated that Spielberg will now "focus on all creative aspects" of the upcoming live-action film.

The new film comes at a significant point for Paramount, which is looking to reinvigorate one of its biggest properties. The franchise has reportedly accumulated more than $5.4 billion at the worldwide box office since the first movie arrived in 2007.

Michael Bay in talks to return

Bay, meanwhile, could once again take the director's chair. However, a formal deal has not yet been announced.

His possible return would bring him back to the franchise nearly a decade after Transformers: The Last Knight. Bay directed five consecutive entries, including Dark of the Moon and Age of Extinction, both of which crossed the $1 billion mark globally.

About Transformers 8

According to reports, Jason Fuchs, known for It: Welcome to Derry, has written the screenplay for the upcoming movie. The story is still under wraps, and the cast is also not confirmed.