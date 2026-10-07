/No more TV? Emmy Awards to stream exclusively on Prime Video from 2027

The Emmy Awards have found a new home. The Television Academy is moving to Prime Video after signing a multi-year agreement on Tuesday, Oct. 6, making the streamer the exclusive home for television's biggest night.

The multi-year deal runs from 2027-32. With this new agreement, next year's ceremony will not be broadcast on air, making it the first time in its 79-year history that the awards will not air on television.

Emmy Awards will no longer air on TV, moving to Prime Video from 2027



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The Television Academy has signed a six-year deal with Prime Video, starting in 2027. With this, next year's ceremony will be the first time in the awards' 79-year history that it will not be broadcast. After the Oscars moved to YouTube, the Emmys are the first EGOT awards show to be exclusive to a streaming platform. The Oscars will air on YouTube from 2029; until then, ABC has the rights to the show for 2027-28.

The Emmys have strong viewership across the globe and have been broadcast on different channels over the years. However, they will now be available in one place globally. Notably, the Emmys telecast will be free for everyone, regardless of whether you are a subscriber or not.

After the main ceremony airs, Prime Video may also stream other Television Academy programming, like the Hall of Fame and Television Academy Honors ceremonies. There is no update on the Creative Arts Emmys, which have aired on FXX for more than 10 years now.

Speaking on the agreement, TV Academy chair Cris Abrego told THR, “truly an opportunity to rethink the model and not simply just renew the deal.”

“For me, continuity was a big part of that. … Rotating [between the big four broadcast networks] every year meant in many ways that we were starting over again with a new partner. That included everything from the creative, bringing on a new producer, to building partnerships with brands. That was always one of the challenges with the wheel agreement,” Abrego said.