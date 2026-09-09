/Will Pakistan enter West Asia conflict over Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia? What defence minister Asif said about Mecca pact's collective defence

Will Pakistan enter the Iran war, albeit indirectly? The Macca Defence alliance with Saudi Arabia and Turkey might compel the South Asian nation to do so. Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif indicated as much, saying that all three signatories to the defence pact would respond if there is any aggression against one. The context is recent attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi forces, which is a group supported by, and helping, Iran to stand up to the US-Israel attacks.

Houthi strikes could activate Mecca Defence Pact: What Pakistan defence minister said

Iran-backed Houthis recently launched missile and drone strikes against Saudi cities and economic assets, injuring at least 73 people.

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Pakistan condemned the attacks, with its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirming Islamabad’s support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

Speaking to local media, Pakistani defence minister Asif warned that the Houthis' attacks on Saudi Arabia could activate the Mecca Defence Alliance. "If there is any aggression against one member state, all three member states will respond,” he said.

How the collective response aspect of Mecca Pact could drag Pakistan to the wider regional conflict

The three countries are bound by the terms of their joint defence agreement, said Asif, while speaking on the show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath.

The pact's core principle is collective defence, akin to NATO. If one member faces aggression, the other two are expected to respond under the pact’s terms, agreed upon by the three nations in August.

Asif, however, said he had no information about any communication between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia over the latest attacks.

Also read: Death toll crosses 300 in Yemen as Houthi offensive forces thousands to abandon homes

Defensive pact, not an attack agreement

Asif stressed the defensive nature of the pact, saying it does not allow Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to attack another country.“This is not an aggressive agreement under which the three countries would, on their own initiative, attack another country,” he said.

Asif said the continued attacks on Saudi territory could make the relevant provisions operative.

Warning against Houthis

Asif warned against using non-state actors to widen existing regional disputes, saying the Houthis should not extend Yemen’s conflict into Saudi Arabia.

He hoped Saudi Arabia would not be drawn deeper into Yemen’s internal conflict.

The pact could serve as a deterrent without automatically leading to military action, he said, adding, “We don't need to respond to a brick with a stone.”

What Is The Mecca Defence Alliance?

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey formalised their longstanding defence cooperation through the Mecca Defence Alliance, which was signed on August 6. The pact, which seeks to strengthen military coordination, collective deterrence and security cooperation. It treats aggression against one member as a threat to all three, authorising collective response. If Pakistan joins in defending Saudi against the Houthis, it would amount to the peace negotiator in the Iran war indirectly joining the side that's anti-Iran.