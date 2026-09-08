/Saudi under attack: Houthis target Saudi Arabia in fresh missile & drone strikes

Tensions between Yemen and Saudi Arabia are rising as Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim a new missile and drone strike targeting a Saudi Aramco refinery. The Houthi military spokesperson said the operation was carried out amid escalating regional tensions and what the group described as ongoing border incursions. The reported attack adds another layer to the volatile security situation surrounding the Red Sea and the wider Middle East, with missiles and drones remaining a major concern for regional energy infrastructure and Saudi Arabia.