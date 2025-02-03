Indian-origin British musician Anoushka Shankar looked ethereal in a custom Dior dress at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday. Shankar, who was a nominee as well as a presenter at the awards ceremony, looked stunning in a green chiffon tulle dress. The shade of hazel in the dress matched her eye colour perfectly.

The sitarist took to social media to share a glimpse of her look for music's biggest night.

What Anoushka Shankar wore at Grammys 2025

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Nikhil Mansata, Anoushka Shankar’s look also had a bit of an Indian element as she wore jewellery that had a blend of traditional and contemporary designs. The jewellery was courtesy Amrapali Jewels, The Gem Palace, Sanjay Kasliwal, Venyx By Eugenie Niarchos, Futura Jewellery, and Muse x Muse.

From the gold armband styled on her right arm to the intricately crafted rings, earrings, and bangles, each jewellery piece stood out and matched her custom dress.

Taking to Instagram, Anoushka Shankar shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos in the Dior dress. She wrote in the caption, “Grammy day is here, and what a total dream to be dressed in custom Dior."

While her hair styled in a chic bun by celebrity hairstylist Ericka Verrett, Anoushka’s makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty.

Earlier, Anoushka, who had shared her happiness on Instagram for being asked to present at the 67th Grammy Premiere.

She said, “The last time I presented was in 2016—an extraordinary day, not only because I was nominated for my 5th Grammy for my classical album Home but also because I was the first Indian musician ever to present at the ceremony. Although so much has changed over the last nine years, I find myself once again in the world position of representing India on the global stage."

Anoushka further added, “I’m also proud to be nominated this year for my latest album Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn and my featuring role on Jacob Collier’s A Rock Somewhere, my 10th and 11th Grammy noms respectively."



This year Anushka was nominated in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn. She lost the award to fellow Indian Chandrika Tandon, who won for her album Triveni.