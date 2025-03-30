Govinda surprised his fans as he visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh over the weekend. Several videos and pictures of the actor-turned-politician surfaced on the internet as he waited and got clicked with some fans.

Govinda offered prayers, performed rituals

Govinda looked like he was in a good mood. He smiled at the paparazzi and did all his prayers at ease. He also preformed several rituals at the temple.

Govinda was also seen chatting with the other devotees. He poured water on the Nandi (Shiva's bull) idol, a common ritual performed by Lord Shiva devotees. The actor folded his hands as he took blessings from the priests.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Shiv Sena leader and actor Govinda visited Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered prayers. pic.twitter.com/jorvix48E6 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2025

For the visit, Govinda wore a yellow kurta and white pyjama.

Earlier this month, actor Arjun Rampal too visited the temple where he participated in the divine Bhasma Aarti.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Govinda was recently in news for divorce

Govinda was recently in the news for his divorce rumours with wife Sunita. They share two children – -son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. Last month, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were heading for a divorce.

As news started circulating of things having gone awry between the two, Govinda’s lawyer said that Sunita did file for divorce six months ago but things got resolved.

Govinda ruled Bollywood in the 90s.