/Gordon Ramsay spoke to Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud: 'Remember where you came from'

Brooklyn Beckham made his feud with parents David and Victoria Beckham public with his scathing Instagram post. Weeks after the famous Beckham family became the talk of the entire world, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay talked about the famous feud as he hailed David and Victoria, ''fantastic parents.''

Ramsay, a long-time family friend of the Beckhams who also shares a close bond with Brooklyn, addressed the situation in an interview with The Sun. Speaking about the ongoing rift, he said, “It’s a very difficult situation.”

“Victoria is upset, and I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn,'' he said.

Brooklyn recently shared a six-page Instagram statement detailing his long-standing rift with his parents, accusing them of controlling his life.

Speaking about his bond with Brooklyn, the famous chef said that they have messaged a little bit. ''Our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible,'' he said.

Brooklyn is "desperate to forge his own way", but added that "the penny will drop" Gordon said before adding further, "I've seen first-hand just how good parents they are...They've both put so much energy into their kids, and I know just how many times they've got Brooklyn out of the s***.''

“I think it's going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him. Remember where you came from. And honestly, one day you're not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that,” the chef said.

“I’ve seen first-hand just how good parents they are. David as a dad is just incredible.''

While Gordon has given a positive hope about Beckham’s feud being resolved, it does not seem likely to happen anytime soon. Recently, Brooklyn has seemingly covered the tattoo that was a tribute to his dad. As reported by The Sun, the eldest son appears to have blurred the ink he dedicated to his father, the football legend.





Brooklyn's shocking IG post

After years of rumours about a rift, Brooklyn made shocking allegations against his parents, stating that he does not want to reconcile with them and accused them of controlling him and attempting to ruin his marriage to Nicola Peltz. He also claimed that his mother ruined the first dance at his wedding.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," he posted.