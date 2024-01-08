LIVE TV
Golden Globes attendees wear yellow ribbons to shine spotlight on Israel hostage crisis

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Jan 08, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
main img

Stars sport yellow ribbons at the Golden Globes 2024. Photograph:(Instagram)

Celebrities at the 2024 Golden Globes wore yellow ribbons to show solidarity with hostages held by Hamas. Scroll to know more!

Beyond the dazzling array of haute couture and Hollywood glamour at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, a silent yet powerful statement graced the red carpet. Some attendees, including J. Smith-Cameron of Succession and John Ortiz of American Fiction, chose to wear yellow ribbons—a symbolic expression of solidarity with approximately 130 hostages still held by Hamas since their attack on Israel last October.

This initiative was orchestrated by "Bring Them Home," an Israeli advocacy organisation committed to securing the release of these captives. Ashlee Margolis, the founder of Beverly Hills-based branding agency The A List, spearheads the coordination efforts. While the focus remains on Israeli hostages, it's crucial to note that the hostages represent 30 different nationalities, underscoring the global nature of this crisis.

The decision to wear yellow ribbons carries historical weight, dating back to the 1979 Iran hostage crisis when 52 Americans endured 444 days of captivity in Tehran. The yellow ribbon emerged as an emblem of hope, adorning lapels, front porches, and trees across the United States, uniting the nation in the collective aspiration for the safe return of the hostages.

This red carpet ribbon tradition mirrors past instances of showing solidarity towards a cause. At the 2022 and 2023 Academy Awards, blue ribbons symbolised support for Ukraine and global refugees, respectively, organised by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Coalition. Furthermore, the appearance of red ribbons in 1991 at red-carpet events marked a pivotal moment in raising awareness for HIV/AIDS.

However, amidst this compassionate expression, concerns about potential protests have surfaced. A spokesperson for the Golden Globes organisation has clarified that they are not involved in coordinating the ribbon effort, underscoring the independent and voluntary nature of this movement.

Check out the full list of winners of this year's Golden Globe awards here.

