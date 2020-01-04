Golden Globes 2020 predictions: Joaquin Phoenix and Scorsese's 'The Irishman' are the favourites in drama categories

Will Todd Philip's 'Joker' surprise us by clinching the best motion picture trophy or will Martin Scorsese's gangster epic 'The Irishman' claim the top prize? In the best actress drama category, Renee Zellweger and Scarlett Johannson are giving each other a tough fight. While it's getting difficult by the hour to pick one straight choice for best actor in the drama category at the Globes 2020, we still took our chances. Here are our predictions for who will win big in the drama category at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', '1917', 'Joker' and the 'Two Popes' are the five nominations in the coveted best motion picture – drama category. It's tough to pick one clear winner here, so which one will the HPFA fancy? Well, if we could pick a frontrunner, it would have to be Martin Scorsese’s mob picture.





'The Irishman' is truly an epic tale - spanning decades from 1949 to 2000. It's also the only fourth big-screen collaboration of movie titans Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro. The film has been making all the right noises. But Todd Phillips's 'Joker' is clearly capable of springing a surprise. It may have been the most divisive film of 2019, but it was also an unexpected box office monster.

In September 2019, the world witnessed Renne Zellweger as the tragic entertainer Judy Garland in 'Judy'. This is arguably one her best performances ever. She gets serious bonus points for doing her own singing, and looking and sounding incredibly like Garland on stage. In all probability, we will see her walk away with the best actress trophy. But lately, some buzz has been building around Charlize Theron's stunning transformation as Megyn Kelly in 'Bombshell'!





Scarlett Johannson is another actress whose performance has been hailed by many critics this year. Her role as Nicole in 'Marriage Story' has struck a chord with one and all. Other nominees in this category are Cynthia Erivo for 'Harriet' and Saoirse Ronan for 'Little Women'. Read: These actors will be presenting the awards this year.

Best Actor - Drama

This category is definitely expected to go down to the wire. Joaquin Phoenix's take on Gotham's clown prince of crime in 'Joker' has wowed audiences and critics alike. While Adam Driver's heart-wrenching performance of a father going through a divorce in 'Marriage Story' shows his incredible range as an actor. Also see: Few records that are all set to be broken this year at the Golden Globes 2020.







Christian Bale to has all the required ingredients to clinch the best actor trophy with his role in 'Ford v Ferrari'. The other two nominees are Antonio Banderas for 'Pain and Glory' and Jonathan Pryce for 'The Two Popes'.