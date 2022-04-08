Glass bag? Internet is obsessed with Kylie Jenner's new purse

It's time for a see-through purse!



Time and again Kardashian-Jenner clan has proved that no one can match their fashion sense. New mommy Kylie Jenner has recently stepped out and her fashion look is already the talk of the world.



Jenner, whose wardrobe is full of thousands of dollars bags, has just added another small baby bag to her magnificent collection.

The 24-year-old fashion mogul recently took to her Instagram and shared a series of snaps, although she looked amazing in the bossy look, but what took the attention of the netizens was her swipe glass bag and the Kylie Cosmetic lipstick which were inside it - as we all know that Jenner never leaves a single chance to promote her products.

The unusual bag comes from a collaboration of designer label Coperni with glassware company Heven and is in Coperni's signature oval shape.

The piece was showcased during the fall 2022 runway in March and was carried by Gigi Hadid. Before Jenner, recently on the Grammys red carpet, Doja Cat and Tinashe both walked with the different versions of this viral glass bag.

Doja's walked with an opaque blue colour, meanwhile, Tinashe's bag was red in colour.



Apart from the glass bag, Jenner was looking breathtaking in Isidora Djurovic's custom suit featuring sheer pants and a jacket.

In an interview with i-D, as per Page six, Heven’s Peter Dupont and Breanna Box talked about the glass piece, '' You can put your phone in it, your wallet,” Pater said, with Box calling it a self-defence tool: “For a woman walking home alone in New York City, it’s a weapon.”