Priyanka Chopra is proud of 'Bridgerton 2' over Indian culture representation

Just like season one, the 'Bridgerton' season 2 is all over the headlines, especially in India. This season gave our desi fans a reason to rejoice as they saw how beautifully makers have incorporated the Indian culture on the show.



Now, our desi girl Priyanka Chopra has watched the show and is very proud to see how Indian culture is represented on the show.

Tom Hiddleston to play real life inspired character in Apple drama ‘The White Darkness’



Chopra, who was a big fan of season one thanks to Regé-Jean Page's looks, lauded the show & praised the work of lead actress Simone Ashley, who played the role of Kate Sharma, the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton and her on-screen sister Charithra Chandran, who played the role of Edwina Sharma.

I have to say.. it’s so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters!#representationmatters @shondarhimes @netflix @bridgerton pic.twitter.com/3nXPMDWvyn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 7, 2022 ×

Sharing a still of the Sharma sisters from the show, Chopra tweeted, ''I have to say.. it’s so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters!#representationmatters @shondarhimes@netflix @bridgerton.''



For the unversed, both Simone and Charithra are Britishers but are of Indian descent.



Replying to Chopra's comment, the 'Bridgerton' Twitter handle wrote, ''Indeed the Sharma sisters have stolen our hearts – even that of this author 💜.''

This season focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's elder brother who is in search for an obedient wife, but eventually falls in love with Kate. The storyline is based on author Julia Quinn’s 'The Viscount Who Loved Me.'



Just like the first season, the second one is on its way to becoming a massive hit although, the show has recieved mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.