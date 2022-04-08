Tom Hiddleston to play real life inspired character in Apple drama ‘The White Darkness’

Tom Hiddleston has bagged yet another project.



'Loki' star has joined hands with Apple again for the limited series titled 'White Darkness'.



The drama is based on David Grann's non-fiction book and is inspired by the life of Lieutenant Colonel Alastair Edward Henry Worsley (played by Tom).

As per the Hollywood reporter, Worsley was a British soldier and family man, who was obsessed with adventure. In 2009, the British explorer was part of the group that tracked down Ernest Shackleton's footsteps in the Antarctic.



Henry was a man full of courage and enthusiasm, he died in 2016 during his solo trip to Antarctica, with the hope of becoming the first person to cross the entire island on the foot without any help.



The series is from showrunners Pachinko's Soo Hugh and 'Black Swan's Mark Heyman.

This is the second project in which Tom is working with Apple. He is also curruntly working on streamer’s upcoming drama 'The Essex Serpent' which also stars Clare Danes and will release in May, this year.

(With inputs from the agency)

