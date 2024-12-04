New Delhi

After impressing the audience with her meditative performance in Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, actress Kani Kusruti will next be seen in Shuchi Talati's critically acclaimed Girls Will Be Girls. The coming-of-age drama has been produced by Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagne, and Shuchi Talati, with Ali Fazal serving as executive producer.

After making rounds of various film festivals this past year, the film will be released on Prime Video. It features Kani, who plays mom to young actress Preeti Panigrahi.

Girls Will Be Girls delves into the complexities of adolescence and societal expectations, seen through the female gaze. The film follows 18-year-old Mira, as she navigates her rebellious awakening and emotional turmoil, intertwined with her mother’s own unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

Girls Will Be Girls had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and has captivated audiences worldwide with TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) and Cannes 2024 screenings. It won multiple awards at prestigious international festivals, and recently had its Indian premiere at MAMI Film Festival.

Advertisment

All We Imagine As Light wins Best International Feature at Gotham Awards 2024

Richa Chadha, the co-producer of the film, shared, “Girls Will Be Girls is a film that captures the raw and authentic experiences of young adults, reflecting the rebellious spirit of adolescence while exploring the challenges of adulting, where inter-generational conflicts and struggle for independence are common. We are thrilled that the universal theme of our dream project has resonated with audiences worldwide, earning international acclaim and recognition at some of the most prominent film festivals. With the film now set for an exclusive digital launch on Prime Video in India, we are excited for it to reach audiences across the country who may see echoes of their own journeys in Mira’s story.”

Ali Fazal, the executive producer of the film, added, “Girls Will Be Girls is incredibly special to Richa and me because it’s our first project as producers. A lot of heart, passion, and hard work have gone into bringing this vision to life, making it a journey of immense learning and growth. The phenomenal response from international audiences has been highly motivating, encouraging us to continue pursuing our passion for delivering distinctive narratives. Having this film release exclusively on Prime Video, which feels like a second home for both of us as actors, makes this project even more special.”

Advertisment

Director Shuchi Talati shared, “Girls Will Be Girls is a reflection of diverse perspectives on coming-of-age, uniquely told through the female gaze. Bringing this story to life with an incredible team has been nothing short of extraordinary, and the global recognition we’ve received has been deeply gratifying. I’m thrilled that Indian audiences will now have the opportunity to experience the film on Prime Video.”

Watch the trailer of Girls Will Be Girls here:

Advertisment

Accolades for Girls Will Be Girls

Girls Will Be Girls has garnered significant acclaim both nationally and globally, including at its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won two awards across, one of which was the top honour, The Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic Category.

The film continued its victory lap, and the accolades include the special Jury Award for Acting at Sundance, the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival in Los Angeles, Best Film at the Jakarta International Festival and Biarritz Film Festival, and the Transilvania Trophy for Best Film at the Transilvania International Film Festival. The film also received four awards at MAMI. Additionally, it has been screened at other renowned festivals worldwide, including Cannes, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and the Berlin International Film Festival, and made its India debut at the MAMI Film Festival.

Girls Will Be Girls will release on Prime Video on December 14.