New Delhi

Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light has won the Best International Feature award at the prestigious Gotham Awards 2024. The award function was held on Monday night at Wall Street in New York. Kapadia was present at the ceremony to receive the award.

The Hindi-Malayalam film was competing with films such as Green Border, Hard Truths, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, and Vermiglio.

“It’s our first fiction narrative feature film, so it is super nice to get this,” director Payal Kapadia said while accepting the award.

The win is an important one considering All We Imagine As Light was not chosen as the country's official entry to the Oscars. That place is currently held by director Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

Kapadia, however, saw the Oscar selection differently. While speaking to IndieWire earlier, she had said, "I just think it’s really great that there are two films from India that are doing this well, and they’re both by women. So it’s a great year for us.”

That's not all, All We Imagine As Light also won the top honour at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) 2024 on Sunday. According to the official Instagram page of APSA, All We Imagine… received the Jury Grand Prize and Boong was named the Best Youth Film.

All We Imagine As Light had earlier won the Grand Prix award at Cannes last year. The film got a theatrical release in India on November 22. The film features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridun Haroon.