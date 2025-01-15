It was not easy shooting for Zack Snyder's superhit film 300. In fact, Hollywood star Gerard Butler who was loved for his role as Spartan King Leonidas, has recently revealed that the shooting was so physically gruelling for all that almost “every day” an actor was hurt and was injured.

The 2006 film, 300, set the stage for epic films of the genre, proving how great storytelling could go a long way in grabbing box office digits. The fan-favourite is to date considered one of the great works of Gerard Butler.

"Insane" number of injuries on 300 set

While the film was all about wars, the set itself was a warring zone for actors as there were an “insane” number of injuries on the film set. Speaking to PEOPLE, Gerard Butler said, “I remember every day somebody was getting taken to the hospital. You’d be doing a fight, you turn around, there’s a guy down there, a spear went in his eye. Another time, you turn around, there’s a guy over there who just fell, broke his ankle. I mean, it was insane.”

Gerard Butler did not suffer any injuries surprisingly but others didn’t share his luck. The actor however sustained injuries on other film sets including nearly drowning while learning to surf for the 2012 movie Chasing Mavericks. He said, “I thought I was done. They had to take me out, take me to hospital, put me out, give me the defibrillator. I mean, it was intense.”

Den of Thieves 2 now in theatres

Gerard Butler is meanwhile promoting his new action film, Lionsgate’s Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. The film has opened to a decent business. Makers are now hinting at a bonafide Den of Thieves franchise.

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Christian Gudegast said, “[A threequel is] already pitched. It’s already done. We’re ready to go. We’re feeling very good about it.”

The first Den of Thieves is currently streaming on Max.