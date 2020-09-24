George Clooney is upset with court ruling on Breonna Taylor's death case

Upset with the court ruling in Breonna Taylor’s death, Hollywood star George Clooney has responded. This comes after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned that those who "have never lived in Kentucky" including "celebrities, influencers and activists" will try to "influence our thinking or capture our emotions".

The attorney said, "There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who have never lived in Kentucky who try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do.”

George Clooney, who is incidentally a Kentucky native, said that he was "ashamed" of the decision.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, George said, "I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month.”

"The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death."

As for the case, only one of three officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's murder—Brett Hankison—has been indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a felony charge that carries up to five years in prison on each count. The other officers are currently on administrative reassignment.

Now, people are protesting and demanding justice for the Breonna Taylor who was shot by police officers in her own home on March 13.