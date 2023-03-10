Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford gives update on Phil Collins health, says pop legend is more immobile now

Giving an update to Genesis fans on Phil Collin's health, Mike Rutherford, the band's former guitarist and bassist during an interview with BBC Breakfast said he's 'more immobile' than he used to be. The famous drummer, songwriter, producer and actor has been experiencing health issues for the last 16 years after a spinal injury in 2007, which damaged the vertebrae in his upper neck and also left him with nerve damage. This injury impacted Collins's ability to perform, as last year during the last ever show of Genesis where Collins performed the show in a wheelchair. Here's everything you need to know about Phil.

His career with Genesis :

Philip David Charles Collins born on January 30, 1952, was the drummer and later lead singer of the rock band Genesis. He joined the band in 1970 and signed the Charisma Records and recorded their second album Trespass but suffered a setback after drummer John Mayhew and guitarist Anthony Philips left the band.

He became the lead vocalist during the recording of their album 'A Trick of the Tail,' which was a commercial and critical success, reaching number 3 in the UK and 31 in the US.

Health update:

During the interview, Mike said, "as you know, Phil is a bit...He's much more immobile than he used to be, which is a shame, but at the tour, he was in good spritis." He added that Collins is doing fine now at home, and is enjoying life.

Further talking, Mike said that Phil's son Nic will be playing the drums and he also played the drums for their farewell tour, as Phil cannot even hold a drumstick now due to nerve damage. Mike referred to Nic's talent as a skill clearly running their family.

For the last few years, Collins has also been walking but with a cane and uses a wheelchair mostly.