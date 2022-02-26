Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office: Alia Bhatt starrer rakes in good numbers on day 1

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was finally released in theatres on Friday, February 25, after facing a much delay due to the covid-19 pandemic.



Expectations are very high from the film considering it is Bhatt's big release after years as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first release post 'Padmaavat' which was released in 2018.

SLB's drama was released in cinemas in a time when there's no big holiday weekend and any special occasion and cinemas are still not allowing 100% occupancy all over and night curfews are still there in many parts of the country. However, the movie managed to surpass all the hurdles and had a good start.

#GangubaiKathiawadi surprises on Day 1… Opens higher than #Raazi [pre-Covid release]… While the *industry/trade* was expecting ₹ 6.25 cr - ₹ 7.25 cr, the strong word of mouth help biz escalate evening show onwards… Fri ₹ 10.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/bajQrEHV29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2022 ×

The film raked in collections in the range of Rs 10 crore on its opening day as per early estimates. The movie has become the pandemic's third-biggest opener as of now.



Before Gangubai, Akshay Kumar's big Diwali release 'Sooryavanshi' raked in Rs 23 crore and later, Ranveer Singh starrer sports movie '83', which was released on Christmas collected Rs 12 crore on its opening day.

The movie is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi feature in extended cameo appearances.