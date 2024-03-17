Friends star David Schwimmer makes rare appearance at NYC restaurant party: Pics

David Schwimmer, best known for his role as Ross Geller on the hit TV show Friends, recently made a rare public appearance to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Raf's Italian & French Bakery in New York City. The star-studded cocktail party, hosted by bakery founders Jennifer and Nicole Vitagliano, was attended by celebrities including Olivia Wilde and Dianna Agron, among others.

Schwimmer, 57, was all smiles at the event, wearing a black jacket and shirt with dark pants. He posed for photos with Jennifer and other guests.

Black seemed like the popular choice of the night, with Wilde donning a sheer black top and black pants, and Agron also dressed in a black ensemble.

Despite having an Instagram account, Schwimmer leads a relatively private life. He has shared moments from his professional life, including a recent Uber Eats commercial with Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, but tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. In a 2016 interview, Schwimmer discussed how the fame he gained from Friends affected him, saying it took him years to adjust to and become comfortable with the level of fame he achieved.

“It was pretty jarring and it messed with my relationship to other people in a way that took years, I think, for me to adjust to and become comfortable with,” he said on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast at the time.

Following the death of his Friends co-star Matthew Perry in October 2023, Schwimmer shared a heartfelt tribute for his friend on Instagram. He thanked Perry for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity, praising his impeccable comic timing and ability to make even the simplest line of dialogue incredibly original and funny.

"Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," he wrote alongside a photo of him posing with Perry on set.