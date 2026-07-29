French DJ Kavinsky found dead at his home in Paris: Who was he?

In a shocking turn of events, French DJ ​and musician Kavinsky has ​been found dead ​at his home in Paris. He was 50. Born as Vincent Belorgey, the electropop legend had a huge fan following.He was known for his hits such as the 2010 track Nightcall, which is in Ryan Gosling's neo-noir crime movie Drive. Kavinsky was found dead at his home in Paris.



Many details about how and when Kavinsky died have not been revealed yet. But according to Reuters, an investigation has been launched into the case. As per several claims, he reportedly suffered a stroke. No official confirmation on this as of now.

As per the French media, DJ had complained of headaches in the days leading up to his death.

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"An inquiry into the ​cause of death has been opened ‌to ⁠determine the circumstances of the death, as first responders found no suspicious elements ​at the ​scene," ⁠the prosecutor said. It has also been learnt that no suspicious elements at the scene were found.

Soon after the news of Kavinsky's death broke, tributes started pouring in.

President of France Emmanuel Macron shared a tribute as he called, Kavinsky, "a source of French pride forever".

Culture Minister Catherine Pégard, in a post on X, wrote, “With the sudden passing of Kavinsky, France has lost one of its most unique voices.From the film Drive to the Paris Olympics, the whole world was moved by Nightcall . Both danceable and nostalgic, his music will continue to transcend generations and borders.”

Apart from the politicians, netizens and Kavinsky fans have also shared tributes for the late soul.

Sharing the video of the intro video of Drive, one user wrote on X,''French DJ Kavinsky has passed away at the age of 50 Thank you for everything, and especially for Nightcall, produced for the Drive movie soundtrack, which gave us one of the greatest intro scenes of all time.''

Who was DJ Kavinsky?

Born Vincent Belorgey in Seine-Saint-Denis in 1975, he explored the world of music after trying his luck in acting and working in a handful of films. He started creating music in the early 2000s and released his first EP, “Teddy Boy,” in 2006. However, he catapulted to international fame with “Nightcall,” released in 2010. Played during the opening credits of the 2011 movie “Drive,” featuring Ryan Gosling, it became a classic. And the success that DJ got from the success of Nightcall was so overwhelming for him that it pushed him to take a nine-year hiatus.