Forensic report reveals what killed Taylor Swift's fan attending Rio concert in November

A forensics report obtained by news agency The Associated Press on Wednesday (Dec 27) showed that heat exhaustion was the main reason behind the cause of death of a Brazilian fan who attended a concert of singer Taylor Swift in November.

Ana Clara Benevides died on November 17 at age 23 before one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Rio de Janeiro.

When Swift learned about the news, she said, "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Swift wrote at that time: "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

Benevides' death came as a shock. She had taken her first flight to travel from the country's center-west region to see her favourite singer.

Reports have mentioned the concert at the Nilton Santos Stadium was quite chaotic as fans lined up for hours before the show and many accused organisers of failing to deliver enough water supplies for the more than 60,000 fans. They also claimed that they were not allowed to take their own water into the stadium.

The news agency said that the report by Rio's Forensic Medical Institute mentioned that Benevides' heat exposure led to a cardiorrespiratory arrest.

It also said she did not have preexisting conditions or substance abuse that could have led to her death.

As quoted, the forensics expert who analysed her body said in the document she had "serious compromise of her lungs and sudden death" due to the heat.

One of Benevides' friends told local media outlets in November they had been given water while waiting to enter the stadium. The friend had also attended the concert.

After the incident, the office of Rio's public prosecutor opened a criminal probe.

In a statement, Rio police said on Wednesday that after the forensics report is analysed "representatives of the company organizing the event will be called to testify".