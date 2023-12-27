The Freelancer BTS clip reveals how Mohit Raina-starrer was brought to life
Story highlights
Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia, The Freelancer revolves around Avinash Kamath, played by Mohit Raina, a former police officer turned mercenary.
Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia, The Freelancer revolves around Avinash Kamath, played by Mohit Raina, a former police officer turned mercenary.
The Freelancer, an Indian Hindi-language action thriller series, has carved its niche in the television landscape since its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1. Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia, the series tells a compelling tale of justice, sacrifice, and the enduring bonds between characters.
A behind-the-scenes video give a glimpse into the making of the show.
trending now
Derived from A Ticket To Syria, the show has Mohit Raina playing Avinash Kamath, a former police officer turned mercenary, who undertakes the challenging mission of rescuing Aliya, a recently wedded woman caught in the turmoil of war-ravaged Syria amidst the escalating threat of ISIS terrorism.