The Freelancer BTS clip reveals how Mohit Raina-starrer was brought to life

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Dec 27, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
The Freelancer is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Photograph:(Others)

Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia, The Freelancer revolves around Avinash Kamath, played by Mohit Raina, a former police officer turned mercenary.

The Freelancer, an Indian Hindi-language action thriller series, has carved its niche in the television landscape since its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1. Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia, the series tells a compelling tale of justice, sacrifice, and the enduring bonds between characters.

A behind-the-scenes video give a glimpse into the making of the show. 

Derived from A Ticket To Syria, the show has Mohit Raina playing Avinash Kamath, a former police officer turned mercenary, who undertakes the challenging mission of rescuing Aliya, a recently wedded woman caught in the turmoil of war-ravaged Syria amidst the escalating threat of ISIS terrorism.
 

