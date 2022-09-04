Following Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda to return a big amount from his salary to 'Liger' producers?

Vijay Deverkonda's Liger' has miserably failed at the box office. Puri Jaannadh's film was not an ordinary film, the pan-India movie was one of the most awaited films of the year, and many trade analysts were thinking that this movie would be a game-changer for Bollywood, especially. But, all analysis proved wrong as the film landed at the theatres. 'Liger' review



The sports drama opened with gross reviews from the critics and failed to impress the audience as well. The first day of the film was decent, but from the second day, the film numbers dropped. Producers, who have spent lump-sum money on the star-studded film, faced severe loss.

Now, owing to that, the lead star of the movie Vijay has decided to return Rs. 6 crores from his movie fee to the producers to cover up the losses, as per New 18 India. Reportedly, Vijay, who is a big name in Telugu cinema and made his Bollywood debut with this film, charged around 20-25 crore.



Karan Johar's production house Dharma and director Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur's production banner Puri Connects backed the film and spent around Rs 100 crore on the film.



'Liger' bad performance has also affected Puri's next venture 'Jana Gana Mana'. The film is a pan-India film and stars Vijay in the lead role.



Talking about Liger's box office, the movie had so far earned approximately Rs 66.89 crore worldwide.

The film was released in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The movie follows the story of MMA fighter Liger, from rags to becoming a world-renowned fighter. The films show Liger's struggling days on the streets of Mumbai with his mom played by Ramya Krishnan, who calls him a crossbreed - a son of a lion and tiger.



There is no official confirmation on this report yet.

However, before this, many reports came out about Aamir Khan returning his Rs 100 crore salary to 'Laal Singh Chaddha' producers to cover up the losses.