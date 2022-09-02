Aamir Khan to give up Rs 100 cr salary from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' after film's disastrous box office?

As per a report, Aamir Khan has decided to give up his salary for his latest film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' after the massive box office faillure of the movie. Bollywood Hungama reported that he has 'absorbed' his fees of Rs 100 crore to compensate for the losses suffered by Viacom 18 Studios. Viacom is one of the two production companies behind the movie, the other being the actor's own Aamir Khan Productions.

A source told the publication, "If Aamir Khan decides to charge his acting fees, Viacom 18 Studios would have entailed losses of nearly Rs. 100 crores. However, that loss is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself. Now, the producer will lose nominal money."

"He gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs. 100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself," the source added.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was a Hindi remake of the 1994 American classic 'Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks in the titular lead role. 'Forrest Gump' itself was based on a Winston Groom novel of the same name. Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh also featured in the cast.

In her review of the movie, Wion's Shomini Sen wrote, "'Laal Singh Chaddha' may have been promoted as Aamir Khan's big film, but it is worth a watch for actors other than him and for its heartwarming story. This is not Aamir's best performance and don't expect it to impact you the way some of his previous films have. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' released in theatres on Thursday."

Earlier a mysterious apology video appeared on the Twitter handle of Aamir Khan Productions titled 'Michami Dukkadam'. In the video, text read, "All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry."



