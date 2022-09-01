Mysterious apology video appears on Aamir Khan Productions' social media pages, fans state account hacked

Days after Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' failed at the box office, an apology video appeared on Thursday on the social media pages of Aamir Khan Productions.



The clip begins with the words 'Michami Dukkadam' which translates to 'may all my improper actions be inconsequential'. Words appeared on screen which stated, "All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry."



A voice-over reads out the same words in Hindi on the video while the background score of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' plays in the background.



The video also adds, "We also hurt people with our jokes and sometimes without talking. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise, and being." The video ends with 'Michami Dukkadam'.

The mysterious video comes after Khan's film faced major backlash over an old comment made by the actor in 2015. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trended on social media days prior to the film's August 11 release.



The film, which was praised by critics mostly, failed to create any magic at the box office. It was the official remake of the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'.



Soon after the video was posted on Aamir Khan Productions, fans of the actor speculated on whether the social media handles were hacked.







Interestingly, the video was posted on Thursday afternoon and deleted, and then reposted a few hours later.



Post the release of the film, Khan is reportedly upset with the film's performance and decided to wave off his fees in order to help the distributors revive its cost.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles.