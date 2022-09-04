'Brahmastra' new BTS clip reveals how CGI scenes were shot in the film - Watch

The countdown has finally begun for the most awaited movie of the year ' Brahmastra'. Only five days are left, and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of the film. As the release date nears, makers are keeping fans' excitement on the edge with all the intriguing teasers and behind-the-scenes photos and clips



On Saturday, makers shared a pre-release promo of the movies, that introduced fans to 'Ancient Indian Astras'. The short clip showed high VFX scenes, actions and much more. And, today, the makers dropped another BTS clip showing the hard work everyone did to bring the stories of astras to life on screen.

Ayan Mukerji shares pre-release promo of 'Brahmastra', introduces fans to 'Ancient Indian Astras'

In just 5 days, the story of ancient Indian astras comes alive on the big screens! 💥#Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September.

Tickets available in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D. Book now!

The clip also shows how the heavy CGI scenes were shot, showing Ranbir Kapoor doing actions in front of the chroma. The scene shows Ranbir shooting a scene holding a lighting stick, however, when the same scene is totally different in the film after all the technical work.



Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the mythology drama has been reportedly made on a whooping budget of 410 crores, making it one of the most expensive Hindi films ever made



The major budget has been spent on high-quality VFX.

You can enjoy Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' in theatres at the price of Rs 75, here's how!

The pre-booking of the movie has started and the numbers coming in are great. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the data on his Twitte=account, '''BRAHMĀSTRA': ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS... Finally, some relief for the industry... Received #Brahmāstra*day-wise data* [advance booking] of *a leading multiplex chain*... Observations... Tickets sold: 11,558 [veryyy positive start, since advance opened at select locations only].''

'Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the trilogy series that will mark the beginning of Bollywood own cinematic universe, the Astraverse.

The film revoleves around the young boy Shiva, who doesn't know the motif of his life is to save the world from evil power. The film stars Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt as his live interest Isha.



Mouni Roy is playing the antagonist in the film. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is the mentor of Kapoor's character. The film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is playing the role of Anish. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will also feature in an important cameo.



'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.