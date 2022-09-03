You can enjoy Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' in theatres at the price of Rs 75, here's how!

Come and enjoy a day at the theatres by spending just Rs 75! Yes, you have read it right. This special offer will be valid across the Indian theatres on September 16. But why? What's the occasion? On Friday, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced that this year on National Cinema Day, tickets will be available at the cheapest price of Rs 75.

Many renowned theatre groups around the country such as PVR, INOX, CARNIVAL, MIRAJ, are participating in the celebration of National Cinema Day.

Cinemas come together to celebrate 'National Cinema Day' on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75.

''National Cinema Day will be held at more than 4000 participating screens and will include cinema screens of PVR, INOX, CINEPOLIS, CARNIVAL, MIRAJ, CITY PRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K, DELITE and many others,'' MAI Tweets reads.

'Brahmastra' at Rs 75!



This golden offer comes when the most-awaited movie of the year 'Brahmastra' is all set to hit the theatres. So, instead of spending hundreds of bucks, just enjoy the high VFX and cinematic work of Ayan Mukerji's film at such a cheap price.

The film starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan will hit the theatres on September 9.

Another movie that, the audience can watch on the Sept. 16 is Swara Bhaskar's ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’. The movie also stars Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra,



The day also celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas after the covid-19 hiatus. And this special gesture is also a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who helped theatres in the tough phase.



With this offer, the organisation is also trying to bring back the audience who haven't still walked inside the theatres ever since the coronavirus pandemic yet.



"India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. Quarter 1, FY’23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the Indian audience. The quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun: Maverick," the press release reads.



This offer comes after cinema chains running in the USA, the UK and other western countries announced they would be celebrating National Cinema Day by offering a major discount on the ticket price. They will be selling the ticket at the price of $3.