'Euphoria' star Zendaya spotted in NYC with beau Tom Holland on actress' 26th birthday

Celebrity couple Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland were spotted at New York City's MAMO restaurant on Thursday. The two reached the eatery to ring in 'Euphoria' actress' 26th birthday. Dressed in comfy casuals, the duo smiled at the paps and cameras before heading to their date night. Photos and videos of the same are doing rounds on social media.

While Zendaya was seen donning a crop button-up sweater along with a pair of loose-fit jeans. She paired her OOTD with black pointed-toe stilettos. For accessories, she opted for a simple necklace and a gold ring.

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actor opted for a blue plaid flannel along with turquoise corduroy pants. He paired it with classic Adidas sneakers.

Check out the photos below.

Also read: Timothee Chalamet's bold red look at Venice Film Festival 2022 breaks Twitter

Reacting to the new photos, one fan wrote, "I want what zendaya and tom holland have." Another wrote, "They look so adorable together." And, one fan commented, "Happy birthday Z."

Zendaya also took to social media to mark her 26th birthday. In a reflective Instagram post shared on Friday, the actress shared a throwback photo of a young Zendaya enjoying herself in a pool.

In the caption, she wrote, "I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I'm a little late) thank ya'll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn't be more grateful Here's to 26!" Take a look!

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is on a social media break. A few weeks ago, he shared a post to talk about the effects of social media on mental health. In a long note, he wrote, "Hello and goodbye... I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come on here to talk about @stem4org. Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support - and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work."

"Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with - it would be greatly appreciated. There is a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop, where you can buy a t-shirt, and help us continue to help these amazing charities thrive. Love to you all, and let’s get talking about mental health," he continued.