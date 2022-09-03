Timothee Chalamet's bold red look at Venice Film Festival 2022 breaks Twitter

Gen Z film star Timothee Chalamet's appearance at the Venice Film Festival 2022 has become the talk of the town. Once again, he has proven that he is a fashion icon and there are no two ways about it. Among his countless daring red carpet looks till now, his latest ensemble tops the chart. And, it won't be wrong to say that he has one-upped himself in his custom-made blood-red Haider Ackermann ensemble.

The actor arrived in the Italian city for the premiere of his upcoming film 'Bones and All', which is competing at the Venice Film Festival, on Friday. The film marks his reunion with Italian director Luca Guadagnino following their gay romance 'Call Me By Your Name', which earned the 26-year-old his first Oscar nomination.

For the special occasion, he chose a backless, blood-red ensemble by designer Haider Ackermann. The look featured a shimmering backless halter top, matching trousers and a scarf.

The 'Dune' actor completed the look with a pair of funky sunglasses, black boots, an assortment of bracelets and silver rings.

Shocked and surprised netizens have been taking to social media to comment on the actor's sartorial pick. Netizens have flooded social media platforms with their reactions to this OTT look and the star is trending online.

One user wrote, "Timothée Chalamet is insanely hot." Another wrote, "When Timothée Chalamet walks past you backless and the world just stops. (sic)" And, one tweeted, "Timothée chalamet is a ray of sunshine today in venice …yeah. (sic)"

Timothée Chalamet is insanely hot... Are youu alivee pic.twitter.com/7vPlOFpNfV — Duru (@universchalamet) September 2, 2022

Timothée Chalamet tonight in Venice (📸 Musetta_May) pic.twitter.com/57izmdM1Bu — Timothée Chalamet Fans (@TimotheeUpdates) September 2, 2022

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell on the red carpet for #BonesAndAll at Venice Film Festival pic.twitter.com/IaBZX54OiR — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@tchalametupdate) September 2, 2022

Coming to 'Bones and All', Chalamet and Taylor Russell are seen as two young lovers in 1980s rural America, who face the usual coming-of-age challenges, but must also contend with an uncontrollable need for human flesh.

Chalamet said that the film focuses on "intensely isolated young people, without identity yet" and that it was made at the height of the coronavirus pandemic when he, too, felt "cut off from the social contact that helps us understand where we are in the world".

A total of 23 films are competing in the 11-day Venice Film Festival, which runs until September 10. This year's jury is led by Julianne Moore. As per reports, critics have been divided on the entries so far.

