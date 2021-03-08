First look out! Sonakshi Sinha to make OTT debut with an original series

Sonakshi Sinha is prepped up to make her OTT debut as makers released the first look featuring the actress on the eve of the International Women’s Day.

The untitled original Amazon Prime series has Sonakshi Sinha for the leading role in the series as she plays a tough cop.

The series also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

The official Amazon Prime Twitter account tweeted: "

There’s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch! Can’t wait for #Sonakshisinha to show us yet again how girls get it done Princess. Coming soon!"

The Amazon Prime series is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Media and Entertainment) along with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti (Tiger Baby), and is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi marking Reema’s second outing with Amazon Prime Video following ‘Made in Heaven’.

Earlier, Reema Kagti had said, “Sonakshi is an actor with the ability to seamlessly fit into every character she plays. She plays a tough cop in the series, and it is a delight to see her sink her teeth into the skin of the character. I’m excited to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video once again and truly looking forward to bringing this show to audiences across the world.”