Fighter Twitter Review: Netizens call aerial drama 'excellent', say It's better than Pathaan

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's most-awaited movie of the year, Fighter is here. The movie has been released in the theatres on Thursday (Jan 25), a day before Republic Day 2024.

Helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, the movie has an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

What Fighter is all about?

The movie's plot revolves around an elite group of Air Force officers including Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil), among others.

As per the trailer released, the movie shows the revenge of the Indian Air Force on the terrorist group of Pakistan after the Pulwama attack.

As per CBFC, the film's plot will revolve around the escalating militant activities along the Line of Control. In response, Air Headquarters establishes a special unit named Air Dragons at the Air Force base in Srinagar. Comprising Sukhoi 30 fighter jets and ALH Helicopter, Air Dragons is an elite unit featuring the best combat aviators from the Indian Air Force.

Another exciting factor about the movie is the lead pair. The film brings together the two stalwarts of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, for the first time.

Twitter Review: