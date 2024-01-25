LIVE TV
Fighter Twitter Review: Netizens call aerial drama 'excellent', say It's better than Pathaan

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Jan 25, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Fighter Photograph:(WION Web Team)
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's most-awaited movie of the year, Fighter is here. The movie has been released in the theatres on Thursday (Jan 25), a day before Republic Day 2024.

Helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, the movie has an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, and Ashutosh Rana, among others. 

What Fighter is all about?

The movie's plot revolves around an elite group of Air Force officers including Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil), among others. 

As per the trailer released, the movie shows the revenge of the Indian Air Force on the terrorist group of Pakistan after the Pulwama attack. 

As per CBFC, the film's plot will revolve around the escalating militant activities along the Line of Control. In response, Air Headquarters establishes a special unit named Air Dragons at the Air Force base in Srinagar. Comprising Sukhoi 30 fighter jets and ALH Helicopter, Air Dragons is an elite unit featuring the best combat aviators from the Indian Air Force.

Another exciting factor about the movie is the lead pair. The film brings together the two stalwarts of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, for the first time.

Twitter Review:

Shot at the Indian air bases with real Sukhois and other Indian fighter planes, the movie provides a gripping- theatrical experience. With the mesmerising authentic visuals and patriotism-filled plot, the movie made the audience hooked from the first to the last frame.  

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh called Fighter, ''brilliant''. On X, Adarsh wrote, ''#Fighter is a smartly-woven product that steers away from blatant jingoism, yet makes a solid statement as the drama unfolds… Well-mounted, with some awe-inspiring visuals, aerial combat portions, clap worthy dialogue and a terrific second half, #Fighter delivers what it promises: a larger-than-life big-screen experience… Most importantly, #Fighter is a fitting homage to those bravehearts who guard our nation selflessly.''

Reviews have started pouring in as the moviegoers watched 'first day, first show'. So far, the movie has garnered outstanding reactions from the audience, who have praised the action and superb direction by Anand. 

“Hrithik Roshan Sir Brilliant performance he proved any genre movie he will do it. Deepika Padukone Very attractive and best actress his acting was fabulous. Sidharth Anand Sir First Air Battle But He Is Best Director. War , Paathan And This So Fantastic. Go and watch this movie," One user wrote on X.

Another user wrote, ''#Fighter movie is total Dhamaka 🔥🔥Please Go and watch! Pura Paisa wasool Hai! 🔥.''

The third user wrote, ''It's interval and till now  the movie is total Dhamaka 🔥🔥.''

