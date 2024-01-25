Fighter Twitter Review: Netizens call aerial drama 'excellent', say It's better than Pathaan
Story highlights
The movie's plot revolves around an elite group of Air Force officers comprising Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil), among others.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's most-awaited movie of the year, Fighter is here. The movie has been released in the theatres on Thursday (Jan 25), a day before Republic Day 2024.
Helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, the movie has an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, and Ashutosh Rana, among others.
What Fighter is all about?
As per the trailer released, the movie shows the revenge of the Indian Air Force on the terrorist group of Pakistan after the Pulwama attack.
As per CBFC, the film's plot will revolve around the escalating militant activities along the Line of Control. In response, Air Headquarters establishes a special unit named Air Dragons at the Air Force base in Srinagar. Comprising Sukhoi 30 fighter jets and ALH Helicopter, Air Dragons is an elite unit featuring the best combat aviators from the Indian Air Force.
Another exciting factor about the movie is the lead pair. The film brings together the two stalwarts of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, for the first time.
Twitter Review:
Shot at the Indian air bases with real Sukhois and other Indian fighter planes, the movie provides a gripping- theatrical experience. With the mesmerising authentic visuals and patriotism-filled plot, the movie made the audience hooked from the first to the last frame.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh called Fighter, ''brilliant''. On X, Adarsh wrote, ''#Fighter is a smartly-woven product that steers away from blatant jingoism, yet makes a solid statement as the drama unfolds… Well-mounted, with some awe-inspiring visuals, aerial combat portions, clap worthy dialogue and a terrific second half, #Fighter delivers what it promises: a larger-than-life big-screen experience… Most importantly, #Fighter is a fitting homage to those bravehearts who guard our nation selflessly.''
#OneWordReview...#Fighter: BRILLIANT.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½#War. #Pathaan. Now #Fighter. Director #SiddharthAnand scores a hat-trick… Aerial combat, drama, emotions and patriotism, #Fighter is a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER, with #HrithikRoshan's bravura act as the topping…
Reviews have started pouring in as the moviegoers watched 'first day, first show'. So far, the movie has garnered outstanding reactions from the audience, who have praised the action and superb direction by Anand.
“Hrithik Roshan Sir Brilliant performance he proved any genre movie he will do it. Deepika Padukone Very attractive and best actress his acting was fabulous. Sidharth Anand Sir First Air Battle But He Is Best Director. War , Paathan And This So Fantastic. Go and watch this movie," One user wrote on X.
Just Watched #Fighter
Star power, style, scale, soul, substance and surprises. what an EXPERIENCE #SiddharthAnand
visuals, action scene are beyond Imagination, performance of #HrithikRoshan𓃵 just spectacular (⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐)
B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R.💥#FighterFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/sVzxFUt2R9
Another user wrote, ''#Fighter movie is total Dhamaka 🔥🔥Please Go and watch! Pura Paisa wasool Hai! 🔥.''
#Fighter watching fighter first day first show
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand again did brilliant..... Hollywood level ki movie pic.twitter.com/VFvlWYnRz9
The third user wrote, ''It's interval and till now the movie is total Dhamaka 🔥🔥.''
It is best action movie India has ever produced, will literally give you goosebumps, a must watch for everyone. #FighterReview without spoilers. Great reviews are pouring in for #Fighter 💥🔥#HrithikRoshan #DeepikaPadukone#SiddharthAnand #FighterMovie pic.twitter.com/PMixSfGyEr— A🍁 (@KakotyAnkita) January 25, 2024
#Fighter is fully entertaining paisa vasool full of emotional ride with petrotism no faltu pak love.. @iHrithik ❣️🔥🔥 khtrnak .@deepikapadukone just wow go and watch this airel action movie 🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/mDD3FxC0ZJ— kk 🐉 (@bunnykk59) January 25, 2024
ST: #Fighter in 4D🥵🥵— MBfanda (@MBfanda1) January 25, 2024
Naku trailer ekkaledu ayina kuda movie ki vacha. Only for you anna @iHrithik ❤️
Please don’t disappoint 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y4SwfS9NQ9
I repeat India’s biggest action hero @iHrithik … what a screen presence man… no one can match him 🔥🔥#Fighter pic.twitter.com/1bSylSEFuN— ғor a cнange (@Gowtham_kaNTRi) January 25, 2024
#HrithikRoshan sirr u r absolutely amazing 🥹🔥 #Fighter 1st half is pure joy,thrill & emotions 2nd is just goosebumps from the start to end it's was roller coaster of emotions and the visual are out of the expectations 💥— Satyam (@hrxsatyam2) January 25, 2024
Definitely #FighterMovie it's a Blockbuster material. pic.twitter.com/7DDT0B8dEu
People calling sid as mid are in mud.— CINEHOLIC (@Cineholic_28) January 25, 2024
He delivered yet again
Congratulations #HrithikRoshan𓃵 fans for another BLOCKBUSTER#Fighter pic.twitter.com/cQik0zy4oV
AGAIN, I REPEAT - MASTERPIECE #FighterReview #FighterMovie— NexusRift (@AbuzarAk07) January 25, 2024
RATING - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Perfect combination of high-octane action sequence with heart touching story presented by @justSidAnand
G-O-O-S-E-B-U-M-P-S 💥#FighterFirstDayFirstShow #Fighter #HrithikRoshan𓃵 @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/eGh7UfAEfY
Phenomenal Review of #Fighter 🔥— AMIR ANSARI (@amirans934) January 25, 2024
Everyone is Appreciate the Performance Of #HrithikRoshan𓃵 and Praise Him.
300cr loading 🔥🔥🔥#FighterReview #HrithikRoshan #Fighter pic.twitter.com/5oNijeE5Kx