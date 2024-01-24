Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter gets banned in Gulf countries, to only release in UAE

We have spoiler news for those who were waiting to watch Fighter in the Gulf countries this January 25 as the film gets its worldwide theatrical release. With sizzling chemistry to watch out for between the lead stars, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter was one of the most-awaited films of 2024. However, as per Girish Johar, film business expert and producer, Fighter has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE as of now.

ANI reported that while the reason for the ban has not been disclosed, this news definitely comes as a shocker for all parties involved with the film since its a huge market that they will lose out on. Girish tweeted, “In a setback, #Fighter officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification!”

A source close to the Fighter team also confirmed the update to ANI regarding the release of Fighter in Gulf countries except UAE. The makers are yet to give any official statement on the matter.

Fighter is meanwhile set for its worldwide premiere. The aerial action thriller will release on January 25, tapping into the Indian Republic Day holiday weekend. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures.