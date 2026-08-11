/Fauda Season 5: Lior Raz announces Netflix premiere date for Israeli action drama

Finally, after a long wait, Fauda is all set to return to Netflix next month. The Israeli action-drama will make its worldwide streaming debut with Season 5, and the premiere date was confirmed by star and co-creator Lior Raz on social media.

When will Fauda Season 5 premiere

The upcoming season will arrive on September 8 and will follow the events of the fourth instalment by continuing the story of Doron Kavillio and his team as they confront another dangerous mission.

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Created by Raz and Avi Issacharoff, the series has built a huge fanbase since its debut in 2015. Fauda went on to become one of Netflix's best-known Israeli productions.

Avi Issacharoff on Season 5

According to reports, the long gap between the fourth and fifth seasons was due to a major change behind the scenes. Raz and Issacharoff had developed an earlier version of the story, but the events of October 7, 2023, led them to drop that script.

The creators later developed a new storyline that incorporates the consequences of the attacks and the conflict. Issacharoff had earlier said, "This is a TV show, not reality. But we thought that there is still a story here to be told."

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He further added, "We wanted to ask very tough questions to people all over the world, not only in Israel. Is the revenge worth it? Is continuing this very endless cycle of bloodshed worth it? Where is it taking you? I think these are the questions that are at the heart of this season."

About Fauda Season 5

Raz will return as Doron Kavillio, along with Itzik Cohen as Captain Ayub. While Doron Ben-David is back as Steve and Yaakov Zada Daniel reprises Eli. Lucy Ayoub will also return as Maya.

The upcoming season will also see new faces including French actor Mélanie Laurent and Hakim Djaziri.

The fifth season consists of 11 episodes and was filmed in Israel and Hungary.

Fauda centres on Doron and his fellow operatives as they undertake high-risk counter-terrorism missions, while the series also explores the personal consequences of their work and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.