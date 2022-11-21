Fans shell-shocked, know everything about Green Power Ranger, Jason David Frank  

Green Ranger to White Ranger-- Who was the Jason David Frank?

Jason David Frank was famous for his role in “Power Rangers” franchise “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” which was premiered in 1993 on Fox kids programming. This American superhero TV series catered to a young audience and exploded into a full blown pop culture phenomenon with its jam-packed action figures and merchandise. JDF is famously known for his role as Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Since then, the franchise has undergone several adaptations and the Frank had often come back to his role in the series. Rita Repulsa, a fictional character and the main enemy of the main superhero protagonists' in the TV series, had cast a spell on Frank's character Tommy Oliver and he was introduced in the series as a ruthless adversary of the heroes -- a Green Ranger. However, as the series advances and once he is freed from Rita's spell, he transcends into a White Ranger.

Cause of Death

TMZ while citing sources reported that the cause of Jason David Frank's death was a suicide however there has been no confirmation from the family side.

Frank's MMA connection

Born in US state of California, Jason David Frank, who died at the age of 49, was more than just his Power Ranger projects. He was a lifelong martial arts enthusiast and an 8th degree black belt in Shotokan karate as well as a black belt in taekwondo and judo. Besides that, the superhero character also held a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Though he started off with an amateur gig while participating in competitions in Texas and Virginia , Frank made his first professional MMA debut in 2010 which he also won.

“Just to go out there and do my best, and prove that I’m a real fighter,” Frank said when announcing his plans to compete in MMA. “I’m not looking for any titles specifically. Ultimately, I want to give my fans something to watch and be proud of.”

MMA Manager pays tribute

In an instagram post, his MMA manager and long time friend paid tribute on the Frank's passing. He was a true martial artist, his manager wrote while expressing his grief over the Frank's demise.

Survived by four daughters

Jason David Frank is survived by four children. One of the children is from his marriage with Tammie Frank, the producer and star of My Morphin Life, a reality show which provides a glimpse into life the life of mixed martial artist. He married his first wife Shawna Frank in 1994 and the couple had two sons and a daughter however, the couple divorced in 2001. Jason and Tammie decided to go their seperate ways in August 2022 after being married for 19 years. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," his manager Justine Hunt said in a statement. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

Fans left shell-shocked, condolences pour in on social media

Many fans are left shell-shocked by the passing of their superhero character which helped build so many childhood memories for them. #RIPLEGEND was trending on social media. As the news of Frank's demise broke out, social media was flooded with condolences. One fan said Frank will be missed as every childhood’s legendary number one favorite power ranger. “Power rangers was something me and my best friend bonded over, and knowing the face of the franchise passed away killed me from inside," another social media user said.

Walter Jones gets emotional