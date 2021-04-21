Fans can't get over this cute interaction between Alia Bhatt and Pakistani rapper

Alia Bhatt recently gave a fan a rather sweet surprise as she interacted with him on social media. The actress had a fan from the neighbouring country Pakistan dedicate a special rap song for her.

Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah dedicated the song to her on the photo-sharing app and Alia couldn’t stop herself from reacting to it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Pakistani rapper dropped a special song video featuring him and montages of Alia's various characters from films. The lyrics of the rap included names of Alia Bhatt's films like ‘Student of The Year’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Highway’ and others.

The actress responded to the song and wrote, "Bohut hard" with fire emoticons.

The rapper replied to her and wrote, "I love you."

Fans of the actress have been gushing over her recent social media interaction with the rapper from the neighbouring nation.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently in Maldives with beau Ranbir Kapoor. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021.

