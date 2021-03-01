Alia Bhatt launches her new production house, to co-produce first film with Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt Photograph:( Twitter )
Alia Bhatt is the latest actress in Bollywood to have turned producer. Bhatt launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions on social media on Sunday night.
Bhatt shared a post on Instagram which unveiled the company's logo along with the official announcement.
"And I am so happy to announce... PRODUCTION! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales," she wrote on Sunday night.
Alia Bhatt`s sister Shaheen too posted about the production house on her Instagram page.
The film project under her new company is a film called 'Darlings' which will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and feature Alia and actor Vijay Varma in the lead.
The film's announcement was made on Monday noon.
The news about Alia`s production house has been doing rounds since 2019 but nothing official was said about it so far. Earlier this year, she also launched a kids apparel brand.
Alia will soon be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and also has 'Brahmastra' and 'RRR' lined up over the next months.