Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali summoned by Mumbai court over 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is now in serious trouble. Starring Alia Bhatt in eponymous role, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has been dragged to court by Babu Rawji Shah, of the four children adopted by Gangubai Kathiawadi, on whom the film is based.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt have been summoned by the Mumbai court for the same. They will have to present themselves before court on May 21.

Shah is one of the four children adopted by Gangubai Kathiawadi. He has claimed that the chapter on Gangubai Kathiawadi in Hussain Zaidi’s book, ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, is defamatory, tarnishes her reputation and violates his right to privacy and self-respect.

This is not the first time that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has courted trouble as his previous project ‘Padmaavat’ was in an even more serious legal trouble when a fringe group claimed it maligned the image of their historical queen Padamavati on whose life the film was based on. The name of the film was thus changed to ‘Padmaavat’

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is scheduled to release in theatres on July 30.

